Div Com reviews progress on construction of bunkers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, today chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of border districts to review progress on construction of bunkers along International Border in Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B), Nasir Goni, Executive Engineers of PWD while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch along with Engineers of PWD and RDD attended the meeting through video conference.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com of the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts.

The DC Rajouri informed the Div Com that 222 bunkers have been completed in Nowshera, 160 in Rajouri while 232 bunkers are in slab level while 421 are at different levels of execution.

DC Poonch informed that 131 bunkers have been completed by PWD and 15 by RDD while 93 bunkers are in slap level and 199 bunkers are at different stages of completion.

Meanwhile, DC Samba informed that 862 bunkers have been completed so far and 66 bunkers are on foundation level while work on remaining is in different stages of completion.

DC Kathua informed that 795 bunkers have been completed in the district while rest of the bunkers are in different stages of execution.

DC Jammu also informed about the number of bunkers completed so far besides apprising about the number of bunkers at foundation level, superstructure level and slap level.

The Div Com sought the details of availability of construction material for these bunkers in all the districts. He directed the executing agencies to set weekly targets and expedite the pace of work for timely completion.

He also directed the DCs for effective monitoring of construction of bunkers besides asking them for initiating strict action against the poor performing engineers.

Meanwhile, the Div Com reviewed the status of establishment of solid waste management plants in various districts.

The DCs informed that the locations for these solid waste management plants have been identified in their respective districts.