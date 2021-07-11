Dr Jitendra calls for integrated scientific approach for India’s wholesome growth

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel/ DoPT, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has called for integrated scientific approach for India’s wholesome growth. This, he said, can be achieved through synergistic use of resources and energies with better mutual supplementation and lesser overlap.

In an exclusive interview to media, while talking about his vision for Science and Technology which is part of his new Ministerial responsibilities, Dr Jitendra Singh said, all the different departments and streams of science, whether it is Department of Science & Technology or Department of Biotechnology or Department of Space or Department of Atomic Energy or Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), are making valuable contribution and have huge store of scientific acumen as well capacity but, he said, sometimes the tendency to operate separately or in silos does not achieve the kind of superior results, which could be otherwise possible through optimum synergism.

Citing the example of COVID, Dr Jitendra Singh said, each of the scientific departments have valuably contributed in their own manner. For example, he said, while the Department of Space is providing Liquid Oxygen, the Department of Science & Technology gave the concept of Ventilator which was later developed by the IIT, the Department of Atomic Energy was engaged in preparing reusable PPE Kits and CSIR took up the task of setting up new Laboratory-cum-Vaccine Centres on the lines of Kasoli at two other locations of India. He said, all this work happened simultaneously and was world-class in its outcomes, but if there is a closer coordination among all these different departments, India has the potential to leave the rest of the world far behind.

The Minister disclosed that within the next few days, he is going to start the process of joint meetings of different streams of Science and later on also engage with Industrial Houses involved in Research & Development and young Startups who are capable of offering innovative ideas. This way, he expressed confidence that very soon, we would be able to produce a holistic and collective resource pool and resource force with manifold increased outcomes.

The spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis in scientific pursuits, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is to make it applicable for the benefit of the common man. Therefore, he said, the scientific fraternity of 21st Century India has the opportunity to play a pivotal role in the growth journey led by Prime Minister Modi.