J&K admn lifts weekend curbs from 16 districts

JAMMU: The J&K administration has lifted the weekend Covid curfew from 16 out of 20 districts with 3 more districts getting the relaxation on Sunday.

These sixteen districts are Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

The government has also permitted all outdoor shops from 7 am to 7 pm.

Restaurants and Bars can open for in-dining from 7 am till 10 pm at 50 percent of its total capacity. Only for the customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.

Indoor Sports complexes and Gyms are also permitted to open at 50 percent of its total capacity for persons vaccinated/persons with valid negative report for Covid-19. The Swimming Pools will, however, continue to remain closed

