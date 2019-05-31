Dr Jitendra assumes charge

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to retain Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh as MoS PMO for the second consecutive term.

This is in itself a history of sorts, considering the fact that it has been very rare in the Government of India that any Minister was retained in PMO continuously for a full five year term and most rarely for the second consecutive term. This is also seen as the possible reason why Dr Jitendra Singh was not given a Cabinet Ministry in spite of his commendable performance, because, as per the practice, Minister in the PMO should not have a Cabinet rank because of the protocol issues.

This in itself, the observers believe, is an indication of the immense faith and trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in Dr Jitendra Singh. Pertinent to mention that in the first five-year term as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi reshuffled his cabinet at least three times, but did not replace Dr Jitendra Singh from the PMO.

In his capacity as MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh looks after a number of Departments and Ministries which are directly under the charge of the Prime Minister.He also replies parliamentary questions and moves parliament motions on Prime Minister’s behalf.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Singh has also been asked to continue as Minister with Independent Charge of Northeast. This is seen as a recognition of his unusual contribution in bringing about a revolutionary transformation in North-Eastern region and successfully carrying forward Narendra Modi’s vision and priorities into the most peripheral States of Northeast. His continuation as Minister in-charge of Northeast will ensure a continuity in the Modi’s agenda for the region.

As of now, like in the earlier first-term of the Modi Government, Dr Jitendra Singh will be looking after Northeast with Independent Charge, in addition to Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy.