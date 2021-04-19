Dr Jitendra announces DoPT’s fresh COVID guidelines for government offices

NEW DELHI: In view of the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and to take measures to prevent its spread, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel has issued certain/instructions guidelines for strict compliance by Ministries/Departments of the Central government. These instructions/ guidelines shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force until 30.04.2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier, he said.

Elaborating on this, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the Official Memorandum(OM) issued today with certain specific instructions to be followed in all the government offices.

These include physical attendance of the officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below to be restricted to 50% of the actual strength. Secretary/HoD may regulate the attendance of officials and may, on administrative grounds, direct more officials to attend office. A roster may be prepared accordingly. All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on a regular basis. The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings, to avoid overcrowding in offices, as indicated below:

9.00 A.M. to 5.30. P.M.

9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

10.00 A.M. to 6.30 P.M.

All officials who do not attend office on a particular day are to make themselves available on Telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times from their residence and work from home. All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified. The persons with Disabilities and Pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home, until further orders.

All officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavior including wearing of mask, physical distancing, use of sanitizer and frequent hand washing with soap and water. Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas is to be strictly avoided. The meetings, as far as possible, to be conducted through video-conferencing and entry of outsiders visitors to be curtailed appropriately.

In compliance with the OM of even number dated 6.4.2021, all the eligible employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated. Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces may be ensured.

All Ministries/ Departments Offices as well as the Central Government employees are to ensure strict compliance of instructions on Covid-appropriate behavior issued by MHA, MoH&FW and DoP&T from time to time. Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers to be maintained until further orders.

Dr Jitendra Singh hoped that all these instructions will be followed in letter and spirit in the interest of the well-being of all the citizens and government employees and their families. He expressed hope that the State/Union Territory government will also contemplate on similar guidelines.