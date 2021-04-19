Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh’s Joyful Photos in Kashmir Valley Take Fans by Surprise

SRINAGAR: The fans of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh can’t keep calm as the photographs of the actors beaming with joy against the backdrop of snow-clad hills have taken the internet by storm. The post hinting at some “surprise” is adding fuel to the speculation that they might team up and fans are brimming with excitement.

Hina shared a glimpse of some fun moments they had along their way to Srinagar. In one of the pictures, the two are seen posing in front of a food joint, and in others, they are seen laughing and having a great time. While Hina looked comfortable in a tie-dye jumpsuit, Shaheer was clad in all-black smart casuals.

Hina possibly knew people would love to find them together, so she interestingly asked Shaheer to reveal the surprise in her caption. In response to Hina’s post, Shaheer uploaded another picture from the visit but wrote nothing leaving fans guessing. (AGENCY)