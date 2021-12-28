Dr Farooq releases Urdu book “Risalah Khawatarya”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 28: National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today released an Urdu translation titled “Risalah Khawatarya” of a pedagogic and exhaustive compendium penned by Hazrat Ameer e Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

The translation was done by former general secretary and veteran party leader late Molana Muhammad Syed Masudi at Ganderbal. The compendium has been published by late Masudi’s son Advocate Shabir Ahmed Masudi of Ganderbal.

Unveiling the book, Dr Farooq said, “Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)’s role in fashioning the Kashmiri society is immense. It was because of Shah-e-Hamdan vision that Kashmir became a hub of handicrafts of global fame and repute, forming the basis of Kashmir’s rise towards economic self-sustenance and well-being.”

“His mission was to offer succour and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir and he didn’t discriminate in his mission. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of the Almighty was in the service of suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger and greed. There is a lot, which the new generation can imbibe from his life and teachings. The young ones should make it a point to study the writing of Hazrat Ameer e Kabir,” Abdullah said and hoped that the book will make people understand the spiritual attainments of Hazrat Ameer e Kabir.