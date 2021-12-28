Cong celebrates 137th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Dec 28: Congress Party celebrated its 137th Foundation Day by organising various functions across Union Territory of J&K today.

An impressive function was held at PCC head office Shaheedi Chowk Jammu today to celebrate the 137th Foundation Day of the party. PCC working president, Raman Bhalla hoisted the party flag in presence of senior leaders and large number of party workers.

The function was organized by Congress Seva Dal led by its chief Vijay Sharma. The traditional salute and the National Anthem was sung by all Congress leaders and workers present on the occasion including Corporators, functionaries of PCC, DCC, Block and Frontal Wings like Youth Congress, NSUI.

Bhalla urged the party leaders and workers to unite in fighting dictatorship and protecting the country’s democracy, constitution and the countrymen. He said the country is going through difficult times as prevailing before independence. “Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first,” he said.

Bhalla said the party was launched as part of a “Jan Andolan” (People’s movement) during the freedom struggle and has seen times when atrocities were committed on its leaders and workers. “Today, once again the circumstances are similar to those existing before independence. The rights of people are being crushed, there is dictatorship everywhere, democratic and constitutional institutions are being finished,” Bhalla said.

Prominent among them include- Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney Manmohan Singh, Shahnawaj Choudhary, Kuldeep Raj Verma, Uday Bhanu Chib, Krishan Lal Gupta, Sunny Parihar, Dr Rashid Choudhary, Pawan Raina, Nadeem Sharief Niaz, Suresh Dogra, Karan Bhagat, Kapil Singh, Sahil Sharma, Rajvir Singh, Gajan Singh, Sanjeev Panda, Manjit Singh Jatt, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Dwarka Choudhary, Ritu Choudhry, Pritam Singh, Satish Sharma, Amrit Bali, HS Mehta, Rajiv Saraf, Yash Pal, Tamana, Rajni Sharma, Ricky Dalotra and others.

The JKPCC Kashmir unit observed Party’s 137th Foundation Day at Srinagar Party office while terming the Party as an instrument of service to the people.

Senior Party leaders, District presidents and prominent workers of Kashmir recalled the sacrifices and selfless services of the Congress Party to the Nation.

Former Legislator and senior Party leaders Bashir Ahmad Magrey led the Party leaders in celebrating the Foundation day function. Speaking on the occasion Magrey said that Congress was founded on this day by 72 delegates, which reminds us of our dedication and commitment to the cause of strengthening the organization and serve the people, as that, the party has history of 137 years services to the Nation, credited of empowering people of every shade living in the country, besides making India as a prosperous and developing Nation.

He said those opposing the Congress to hide their failures must know that it is the party alone which has united the country and defeated the forces inimical to the Indian State. Congress re-presents the idea of secular India and it will continue to serve and unite people of all colours and religions, Magrey added

Among others who spoke on the occasion included S S Channi, Abdul Gani Khan, Shameema Raina, Shameema Iqbal, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Sahil Farooq, Umer Jaan, Dr Ayoub Matoo, Mir Ruvais, Muneer Ahmad Mir, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Gulam Mohd Shiekh, Khursheed Zargar and others.

District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural also celebrated Party’s Foundation Day with great enthusiasm. The programme was organized under the leadership of Hari Singh Chib, president DCC Jammu Rural. On the occasion, Mula Ram, former minister and JKPCC vice president was the chief guest and Uday Bhanu Chib, president J&K Youth Congress was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Mula Ram cautioned the people and Congress workers about the challenges posed by the “communal and divisive forces” in the country. He urged the Congress workers to remain committed to the fundamental ideals of the party and to make it stronger to meet the challenge.

Hari Singh Chib, threw light on the history of Congress party and its contribution and sacrifices for the freedom of the Country and achievements towards nation building in the post-independent period. He asserted that there were great challenges before the nation at the time India attained freedom. He referred to the contributions of top Congress leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and others.

Uday Chib, Som Nath Sharma, Om Parkash, Dr Raj Pal Hans, Harbans Lal, Parshotam Kumar and others also spoke on the occasion. Similar functions were held in various districts as well.