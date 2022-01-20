Dr Darakhshan calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 20: Dr Darakh-shan Andrabi, Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr Andrabi expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the recent initiatives of the UT administration pertaining to the development of vibrant industrial sector in the region.

She also shared her views and suggestions on devising a comprehensive roadmap for tackling the issue of drug menace in the UT, new waste disposal and treatment policy for towns and cities of J&K, besides issues of apple growers among others.

The Lt Governor appreciated Dr Andrabi for presenting her valuable insights for furthering the overall development of UT and assured to consider her suggestions in the interest of the welfare of people.