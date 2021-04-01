DPS Budgam closed for 5 days after two staffers test Covid-19 positive

BUDGAM: The authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday ordered closure of Delhi public school Budgam for at least five days after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

An official said that the educational institution has been closed for at least 5 days after two of its staffers, one teacher and one from administrative side tested Covid-19 positive in the school.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected teachers have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine themselves. (KNO)