Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, Anupam Kher says she is on ”her way to recovery”

MUMBAI/ CHANDIGARH: BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is on her path to recovery, her actor-husband Anupam Kher said on Thursday.

On Twitter, Anupam Kher released a statement, also on behalf of son Sikandar, that the 68-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

“Just so that rumours don”t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She”s always been a fighter and takes things head on,” Anupam Kher said in the statement.

Prayers poured in for Kirron Kher from various quarters, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and actors Suniel Shetty, Juhi Chawla and Parineeti Chopra sending their best wishes.

“As far as I know, Kirron Ji is a true fighter and she is definitely going to beat the cancer. I pray to the Almighty for her full and speedy recovery,” the MP chief minister said in a tweet.

“Sorry to hear about this. Best wishes & prayers for @KirronKherBJP for a complete & speedy recovery,” wrote Abdullah.

Shetty also wished a speedy recovery to the “inspiring, strong, courageous and amazing” actor.

Chawla said she hopes Kirron Kher will surely overcome this hurdle.

“Kirronji always radiates positivity. With her spirit and strength & a support as strong as you Anupam ji & Sikandar , she will surely overcome all adversity (sic)” she said.

“Sir we are praying for her,” wrote Chopra.

Anupam Kher also thanked her fans for their constant support and asked them to keep praying for Kirron Kher”s speedy recovery.

“She”s all heart and that”s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.

“She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love,” he added.

The family”s statement comes a day after Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood shared Kirron Kher”s diagnosis.

“She is suffering from multiple myeloma. She is recovering well from the disease which was detected last year,” Sood said.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells which produce antibodies to fight infections.

Kirron Kher had suffered a broken left arm on November 11 last year. Thereafter, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after undergoing a PET scan, Sood added.

She was airlifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on December 4 last year, he said.

Sood said Kirron Kher earlier remained admitted at the private hospital in Mumbai. But now, she goes to the hospital once a week for her treatment, he added.

The disclosure about the health of Kirron Kher came after the Chandigarh Congress had been attacking the saffron party over the “missing” MP from the city.

Sood accused the Congress of indulging in “cheap politics”.

Known for films like “Devdas”, “Khamosh Paani”, “Veer Zaara” and “Dostana”, Kirron Kher had contested her first Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Chandigarh on BJP ticket and had then defeated Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.

She again won from Chandigarh seat in 2019. (AGENCY)