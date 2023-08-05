DPAP Works Above Politics Of Religion And Region: Azad

Jammu, Aug 5: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that DPAP is committed to the development of erstwhile Doda district and his party works above the politics of religion and region as proved by him during his short tenure of two-and-half years as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Erstwhile Doda district continues to remain underdeveloped after so many decades due to politics of indifference. I and my party (DPAP) stands committed to the development of all far-flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a golden era of progress during my tenure as Chief Minister even though it was short period of two-and-half years,” Azad said at a public meeting in Gaglla area of Doda district.

Azad cautioned people about elements inimical to peace by vitiating social harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, saying divisive elements are hell bent to disturb peace among communities in the region.

“The strong bonding between different communities in erstwhile Doda district and Rajouri, Poonch is clear example of how people uphold and cherish secular values in their respective communities by living in harmony for ages despite attempts to vitiate peace in neighbourhoods,” Azad said on the first day of his tour to Doda belt.

Directing DPAP leadership and party workers to strive and strengthen bonds of social cohesion, he stressed that development is linked to peace and stability.

“Jammu and Kashmir has already suffered during 33 years of militancy with loss of precious lives, collapse of economy, underdevelopment and neglect. We can’t afford instability in the region as elements are out there to exploit and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere thereby the need of hour is to remain vigilant and united,” the DPAP Chairman affirmed.

The public meeting was also addressed by Vice Chairman G.M.Saroori, Abdul Majeed Wani General Secretary, Senior DPAP leader Ramesh Parihar and Asif Ghattu District President Doda. (Agencies)