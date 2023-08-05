Delhi-NCR And J&K Observe 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit the Hindukush region of Afghanistan late on Saturday, jolts of which were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude 36.38, and Longitude 70.77. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 181 km.

An earthquake had hit the Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day as well.