DPAP leaders demand Rs 10 lakh relief for Bani landslide victims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Democratic Progressive Azad Party, general secretary R S Chib, Provincial president, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with other senior leaders of the Party, in a joint statement have demanded ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakhs in favour of the families of Bani landslide victims.

While expressing grief over the tragedy in which eight precious lives have been lost, they said that their heart go out to them. They also prayed that for the speedy recovery of those who were injured and safety of all those who were present in that situation.

The leaders urged upon the District administration for their effective and time bound intervention, through Disaster Management teams and their visits to the effective spots and meetings with the concerned persons, in order to help the victims, in this difficult situation.

The leaders also spoke to the local leadership of the DPAP to reach to the effective people as directed by G N Azad, Chairman, DPAP and extend their full cooperation to the local administration, in order to help the sufferers.

Chib discussed the situation with Brijeshwar Singh Indoo the Party District president and obtained the latest situation about the victims and especially those who are injured in the incident.

The DPAP leaders also expressed their shock over the decision of the Administration in which at token amount of Rs 50,000 per head out of SDRF was paid to those who have lost their lives and Rs 25000 to those who are injured have been provided till date. They demanded that a minimum amount of Rs 10 lakhs per head should be given those who have lost their lives and Rs 2 lakhs to the injured should be paid at the earliest.