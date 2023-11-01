DPAP aims to work for progressive J&K: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Oct 31: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today reiterated his commitment to ensure his politics is free of religion and only issues pertaining to public interest are highlighted.

Azad said his workers never indulge in politics that is divisive and stoke communal flares and divide the society.

“Our aim is to ensure we bring people together for peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir. We can’t afford to indulge in politics of division since our party foundation is based on same principles,” he said while addressing a workers meeting at Bhaderwah.

Azad said politics cannot thrive or serve people which has a communal and divisive agenda. He said Bhaderwah in particular and Chenab valley in general is known for its secular values and brotherhood. He said this brotherhood and unity deserves an appreciation and people must retain it in all the times, come what may.

He stressed for meetings and public outreach among his workers and directed them to hold corner meetings and explain the agenda of party to everyone. ” We need to reach out to the people and explain them our party agenda, so that more and more people are ready to join our mission,” he said adding that DPAP is getting stronger day by day.

Among others who were attended the public meeting included GM Saroori vice chairman, Abdul Majeed Wani- general secretary, Anita Thakur- general secretary, PR Manhas Zonal president, Asif Gattu District president, Prabha Salathia Mahila Wing president, Sunita Arora spokesperson, Javid Azad Zonal vice president, Arif Najar Block president, PritamvKotwal Provincial Secretary, Sheikh Zaffarullah Zonal general secretary and others.