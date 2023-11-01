Inter-School Football C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: A two-day long Inter School Football Tournament under (U-17) for Boys and Girls Season-2 organized by Birla Open Minds International School (BOMIS) Jammu concluded here today.

The management of Birla Open Minds International School, Jammu had organized 2-days inter-school football tournament between 11 teams from different schools in collaboration with Pegasus Sports Academy Football Club.

Bisham Batra President -Pegasus Football Club, Director Batra Group was the chief guest and MR Uttam, Assistant Director Youth and Sports Services Jammu, was guest of honour.

Different schools showcased their performance and were fighting fiercely for the title. The first final match in girls category was played between Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu and Jodhamal School in which Jodhamal School bagged the winner’s trophy and Jammu Sanskriti School won the runner up trophy.

In the second final match in Boys category was played between BOMIS Jammu and Jodhamal School in which Jodhamal School clinched the trophy. Aparana Kohli, Principal of the School congratulated both girls and boys team and their coaches for their hard work, dedication, team spirit and passion.