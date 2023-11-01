POWERGRID organises Inter school debate competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: In an effort to emphasize the need for efficiency and transparency in Public life and also to create awareness among the masses particularly in youths, Power Grid Corporation of India organized a debate competition on the topic “Say no to Corruption; commit to the Nation is the way forward” in Government Higher Secondary School, Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Around Thirty (30) contestants from 15 schools participated in the debate. The debate was conducted in a charged up spirit with all the speakers forcefully highlighting the evils of corruption and importance of morality in our Education system and society at large.

Sania Sarkar of Dogra Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Diya Sharma of Government High School , Chowadi, and Muskan of Government High School, Sunjwanwere adjudged 1st, 2nd & 3rd respectively whereas consolation prizes went to Arush Fatima and Sabiya of Government Higher Secondary School, Qasaban , Jammu

K V Sampath Kumar, Senior General Manager(Finance), Vinod P Baxla, General Manager (HR) POWERGRID and Promila Manhas, Senior Lecturer, GHSS Keri were the judges of this event.

Principal GHSS Channi Himmat NeetuGandotra along with her staff and students, Senior officers from POWERGRID including Deepak Choudhary, DGM(Vigilance) and teachers from participating schools were present on this occasion.