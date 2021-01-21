Downfall of BJP Govt starts from farmers’ agitation: Bhalla

* Police foils tractor rally of Congress

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Jan 21: Congress Party was not allowed to organize tractor rally alongwith farmers against farm laws in Akhnoor town of district Jammu today.

Hundreds of farmers with over 500 tractors reached Akhnoor from different villages of Akhnoor constituency this afternoon but were not allowed to hold a rally against new farm laws by police and local administration. The rally was scheduled to be held under the leadership of former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla and Distt Rural president Hari Singh Chib.

The event was organized by Kuldeep Sharma DDC Block Akhnoor. However, later that rally was converted into public gathering at Hanuman Chowk in Akhnoor.

Farmers, who reached here from different villages of Akhnoor constituency, reiterated that they would not sit silent till the farm laws were withdrawn by the Narendra Modi Government. They said, they have been forced to come on the roads instead of working in agricultural fields as the Modi Government is not listening to farmers’ voices.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said three farm laws have been imposed on farmers to benefit the corporate sector. These laws will ruin the agriculture sector. The Modi Government should withdraw the laws in favour of farmers of the country. He said the down fall of the BJP Govt has commenced from farmers’ agitation in the country.

He lashed out at the ruling BJP Government for failing to resolve farmers’ grievances on three Central agriculture laws. He said that Government should reach out to the farmers to resolve their issues. Such a situation should not have arisen if the Government was serious about the welfare of farmers.

Hari Singh Chib exhorted the cadre across the UT to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness. He said strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelise this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Manjeet Singh, DDC Rattan Lal Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Bachan Singh, Sham Lal, Master Om Parkash, Krishan Lal, Radhi Sharma, Darshan Lal, Jaswant Singh and others.