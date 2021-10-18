Don’t try to make Ladakh another Kashmir: Chhewang

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 18: Don’t try to make Ladakh another Kashmir or North East like state said apex body chairman Thupstan Chhewang while giving a strong warning to Union Government and UT Administration to start early recruitment process in UT Ladakh.

Demanding early permanent recruitment process in UT Ladakh, All Ladakh Unemployed Youth Association (ALUYA) in collaboration with various student unions of Ladakh held a mega peaceful protest rally in Leh today.

The rally commenced from NDS ground to culminate at Polo Ground where student leaders and apex body member spoke on the occasion. All the socio-religious organization of Leh District including apex body decided to extend full support to the protest rally.

Thupstan Chhewang in his speech warned the UT Administration to fulfill the unemployed youth demands at earliest failing which the apex body will hold mega protest in Ladakh by mobilizing entire Ladakh in coming days. He added that people of Ladakh had high hope to solves the problems that had been facing under J&K State but sad thing nothing has been done till date.

Assuring apex body’s full support to the unemployed youth, he said that apex body will stand with students and unemployed youth whenever requires. Anjuman Imamiya president Ashraf Ali Barcha, Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam president Dr Abdul Qayum, LEAF coordinator Lobzang Spaldan and other student leaders also spoke on the occasion.

ALUYA president Tuntdup Thinles said that youth of Ladakh had high hopes for job opportunity after UT but more that thousands jobs are outsourced with no transparency. He also expressed his anguish over Ladakh MP not participating in any unemployed related meeting and discussion. He said that Ladakh faces the most challenging issue of unemployment which must be address at earliest.

Merchant Association Leh decided to observe half day Leh Bandh in support of the student protest rally.