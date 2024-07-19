Don’t support any divide on caste or religion: Chirag Paswan

NEW DELHI, July 19: Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally opposed the Muzaffarnagar police advisory asking the owners of eateries to display their names, saying he will “absolutely … never support or encourage” any divide in the name of caste or religion.

Asked if he supports the advisory, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president said in an interaction with PTI editors, “No, I don’t.”

He said he believes two classes of people – rich and poor – exist in the society and persons of different castes and religions fall in both categories.

“We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government’s responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backwards, upper castes and Muslims as well. All are there. We need to work for them,” Paswan said.

He added, “Whenever there is such divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely do not either support it or encourage it. I do not think any educated young person of my age, irrespective of the caste or religion they come from, is affected by such things.”

The 41-year-old third-term Lok Sabha MP described himself as an educated young person of the 21st century whose battle is against casteism and communalism.

Paswan held these factors primarily responsible for the backwardness of his home state Bihar. Casteism and communalism have harmed Bihar the most. He said he has the courage to speak publicly as he does not believe in these things.

Another BJP ally, Janata Dal (United), had earlier also criticised the advisory which, police have insisted, is meant to ensure that there should be no confusion among ‘kanwarias’ (pilgrims on route to offer holy water to Lord Shiva) and no law-and-order situation arises.

The Congress slammed the directive, which police have said is voluntary, as “an assault on India’s culture”, alleging that it intended to normalise the economic boycott of Muslims.

The BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, has defended the measure, claiming that it allows fasting Hindus who may want to eat at a pure vegetarian restaurant, where the likelihood of them being served ‘satvik’ food is higher. (PTI)