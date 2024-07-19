Air Domain Emerged As Singular Trans-Domain Link; Not Just Enabler, Become Force Multiplier: VCAS

NEW DELHI, July 19: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has demonstrated the integration of multiple forces in domains of air, land, sea, cyber, information and space, and how they are “united” to achieve the goal, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal A P Singh, on Friday said.

In his address at a CAPS seminar here, he also said that ‘Atmanirbharata’ is “not just a buzzword”, it is something that all stakeholders need to put their heart and soul into, and make sure technologies and weapons are developed and manufactured in India, “so that we are not relying on an outside agency who could change its alliance or stop flow of weapons to our country” when the time comes.

During the seminar exhibition on air and missile defence hosted by the think-tank at Subroto Park here, many speakers also spoke about various lessons from ongoing conflicts in the world.