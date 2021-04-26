Don’t step out unnecessarily, time to wear mask at home: Govt urges people

NEW DELHI: Urging people to stay indoors amid surge in COVID-19 infections, Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Monday said time has come to wear masks even at home, especially if there is any infected person around.

Addressing a joint press conference with other senior functionaries, Dr Paul said “Please don’t go out unnecessarily, and even within the family wear a mask. Do not invite people into your home.”

“The person who is infected must wear it but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room,” he added.

Asserting the importance of vaccination drive to combat COVID-19, the senior official said, “We cannot let the pace of COVID-19 vaccination decline in view of the emerging situation. In fact, vaccination should be escalated.”

On being asked whether the vaccine can be taken by women during menstruation, Paul said, “The answer is yes, the vaccine can be taken during periods. There is no reason to postpone vaccination.”

He further urged hospitals and doctors to improve the services of telemedicine.

The Health Ministry on Monday stated that 14.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date. (Agency)