Covid Emergency: Srinagar Admin establishes COVID-19 centre at Indoor Stadium

SRINAGAR: The district administration Srinagar has established a COVID-19 center for emergency in Srinagar in wake of the spike in the number of positive cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad said that a COVID-19 center for emergency has been set up at Indoor Stadium.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Syed Muhammad Hanief Balkhi while giving details in this regard said that the patients with mild symptoms will be accommodated in the COVID-19 centres including at Indoor Stadium.

“Like previous year, many COVID-19 centres have been established again at Indoor Stadium, Sanat Nagar Marriage hall, Kashmir University Zakura campus, NIT Srinagar and Haj house,” he said.

Besides beds, he said that oxygen facility will also be made available at these COVID-19 centres. (KNO)