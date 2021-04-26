30 KAS officers promoted to special scale

JAMMU: The J&K Govt on Monday ordered the promotion of 30 KAS officers from selection grade to special scale with the direction that those working as additional secretaries in the different department shall be now designated as special secretaries.

An order issued from the GAD reads “sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of the following Selection Grade officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service to the Special Scale of KAS in pay level 13 (123100-215900), with immediate effect:

Puneet Sharma, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Ashwani Khaiuria, Kapil Sharma,Syed Qamar Sajad, Abid Hussain, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Suraj Parkash Rukwal, Pawan Kumar, Mohammad Farooq Dar, Akramulla Tak, Bharat Singh, Abdul Star, Jvoti Rani Slathia, Sham Lal, Krishan Lal

The above-referred order also said that the officers figuring at S.Nos 2, 9, 10, 12 and 18 above, presently functioning as Additional Secretaries in different departments, are hereby designated as Special Secretaries in their respective departments.

In yet another order the Government ordered the promotion of 12 more selection grade KAS officers to special scale KAS as another order issued from the General Administration Department said “sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of the following Selection Grade officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service to the Special Scale of KAS in pay level 13 (123100-215900), with immediate effect:

Bashir Ahmad Lone, Rishpal Singh, Vikas Gupta, Pankaj Raj Katoch, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Narinder Khajuria, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Khalid Majeed, Charandeep Singh, Kanta Devi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Rajinder Kumar Sharma.

Consequent upon the above, the officers figuring at S.Nos 6, 8 and 9 above, presently functioning as Additional Secretaries in different departments of the Civil Secretariat, are hereby designated as Special Secretaries to Govemment in their respective departments.