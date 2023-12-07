Don’t fall prey to deceitful slogans of traditional parties: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 7: Cautioning the people not to fall prey to the deceitful slogans of traditional political parties here, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is destined to remain an integral part of the country.

He urged the public not to fall prey to “deceptive slogans propagated by traditional political parties.” However, he vowed that “Apni Party would ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir receive all the rights they are entitled to according to the constitution of the country.”

Bukhari made these remarks today while addressing a massive public rally in Bandipora, wherein people, both men and women, thronged to the event, giving a rousing reception to Bukhari and his accompanying leaders upon their arrival at the rally venue. The attendees, including the party workers and functionaries, passionately chanted slogans in support of the party and its leadership.

He said party’s primary agenda is to ensure permanent peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir so that people of this region can live and prosper in a peaceful environment. He said, “Unlike traditional political parties, we do not pursue unattainable goals, nor do we believe in emotional sloganeering. Such practices have inflicted deep harm on the interests of the people, leading to destruction and bloodshed in our land. Over the years, we have already lost lakhs of our youth, and we cannot afford further violence on this soil. The main agenda of Apni Party is to ensure a peaceful environment so that the future of our young generations is secured and people can live in peace and harmony. ”

Bukhari promised that if Apni Party is mandated to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, it will ensure that the people receive their constitutional rights and ample employment opportunities are created for the youth.

Senior party leaders Dilawar Mir, Usman Majid, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Rafi Ahmed Mir, Hilal Ahmed Shah, Javid Hassan Baigh, Abdul Majeed Pader, former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also addressed the gathering.