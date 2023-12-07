3 officers of Prosecution Deptt adjusted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: Home Department today ordered posting of three officers of Prosecution Department, who were awaiting their adjustment.

Qazi Abdul Qayoom has been posted as Joint Director, ZPHQ Kashmir while Peer Afaz Ahmad has been posted as Deputy Director CTC Lethpora against an available vacancy.

Riyaz Ahmad Dar has been posted as Chief Prosecuting Officer, Anti-Corruption Bureau, against an available vacancy.