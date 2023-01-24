Dogri Song ‘Meri Preet’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: In a function here today BJP Executive Member, Som Nath Khajuria along with Sahil Mahajan, MD Maa Bawe Wali Records released Dogri song album ‘Meri Preet’ under the label of Maa Bawe Wali Records and Producer, Rajveer Manni.

The song ‘Meri Preet’ is featuring Sahil Mahajan and Preeti Mahajan while lyrics of the song was written by Brij Mohan, it was sung by Suresh Chouhan, music of the song is given by Surinder Manhas and video was done by K.K Malhotra.

Speaking on the occasion Som Nath Khajuria said that Dogri songs give a message to the society to preserve the environment which makes our motherland a paradise.

He said that it is our responsibility to promote cultural heritage of Jammu.

Khajuria gave best wishes to the team behind the song and claimed that BJP is working for the betterment of the public and helps those who work for the betterment of local artists promoting Dogra culture and emphasized on the use of Dogri language in routine works.