SQAY player Hanaya conferred PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: J&K Gold medalist in SQAY Martial Art-Hanaya Nisar has been conferred with Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PPRBP) Award by President, Droupadi Murmu.

Hanaya Nisar has been playing SQAY martial arts for the last seven years. She represented India in the 3rd World SQAY Martial Arts Championship, held at Chingju South Korea in October 2018 and won the Gold medal for the India.

“We are committed to popularising different sports and emphasising fitness. Hanaya Nisar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee who has represented India in various martial arts competitions. She has won various laurels. Proud of her accomplishments,” Prime Minister tweeted after interacting with Nisar who is one among the 11 awardees, today.

During the interaction with awardees of the PPRBP, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented souvenirs to all the awardees and discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis, which was followed by interaction with the entire group.

The children asked him (PM) various questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture and Bravery.

This year 11 children from the country including Hanaya Nisar have been selected for the prestigious award and were conferred with cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate by the President of India.

The awardees were belonging to 11 States and UTs, include six boys and five girls namely: Aadithya Suresh, M. Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire.

The Government awarded this award to children for their exceptional achievements. The award is conferred on children in the age group 5-18 years for their excellence in different fields.