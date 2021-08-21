Dogri Song ‘Jammu Meri Jaan’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: Dogri song ‘Jammu Meri Jaan’ sung by Dr. Himja Mengi was today released by Jammu Diary-a Dogra Socio-Cultural and Literary Trust.

This song was also released on various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter etc.

Most of the song was shot at Bani, Basohli and Sarthal as well as other places depicting Dogra culture.

Dr. Himja Mengi, a dental surgeon, is singer and lyricist of this song which was directed by Sahil Nath.

The song was conceptualized by Sugam Bral and co-produced by Dr. Rajiv Mengi. Recording was done at HN Music Studio and editing was done at DB Reflection Studio.

Speaking on the occasion Sugam Bral, Chairman Jammu diary, said: “We are committed to uphold Dogra culture, traditions and Dogri language. We will be showcasing the heritage of Dogras, culture, cuisines, dresses and traditions in the video of this song.”

He said that all those people who want to participate in Dogri promotion are welcomed to Jammu Diary organization.