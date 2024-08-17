Doctors In Srinagar Protest Against Rape And Murder Of Trainee Doctor

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Doctors and students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar held a protest on Saturday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The routine outpatient services were shut down in Srinagar’s Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital due to the protest.

Amid the rain, the protesting doctors were holding posters in their hands and demanding the hanging of the accused involved in the brutal incident.

In the wee hours of August 9, a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkatta was raped and murdered, triggering country-wide protests. The rape and murder have shaken the entire country with demands for justice and security for health professionals.

In Srinagar, a protesting doctor wearing a black band said they assembled here in solidarity with the fellow doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata, and the protest was aimed at showing the poor condition of the safety of doctors.

“We have shut down the OPD and our routine work today. We want justice for the doctor, and the Government should enhance the security in the hospital,” the protesting doctor said.

“We also demand immediate implementation of new safety regulations and protections for healthcare workers,” they added.