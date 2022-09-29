Div Com reviews status of land acquisition cases of BSF, border issues, airport expansion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the status of land acquisition, requisitions projected by Border Security Force at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, BSF officers and concerned departments.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General BSF, D K Boora; Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Pandey; Samba, Anuradha Gupta; AC Central, Pritam Lal Thappa; Chief Engineer, Irrigation, DIGs of BSF, ADC Jammu, ACR Jammu besides concerned SDMs and other concerned officers.

Threadbare discussions were held on the land acquisition cases pending in the districts, which include 135 feet border fencing, border out posts, key location plans, camping sites at various locations, firing ranges and other defence purposes.

During the meeting, the Div Com inquired about the progress of land acquisition cases pertaining to District Kathua, Samba and Jammu.

The IG BSF gave a brief resume of the projected acquisition, requisition cases of BSF pending at different levels in the districts. The concerned DCs apprised the Div Com about the present status of each case.

The Div Com sought case wise details and directed the concerned officers to expedite and complete the process at the earliest.

He also asked the revenue officers to prepare revenue papers of the land, conduct joint verifications (where pending) for early resolution.

He further directed for maintaining inter department coordination for expeditious resolutions of cases.

The Div Com also reviewed the status of cultivation of land ahead of the fence. He was informed that the BSF authorities were facilitating farmers to cultivate their land located beyond the border fence.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the land issues pertaining to the Jammu Airport Expansion project.

Seeking the details, the concerned officers apprised that the land acquisition has almost been completed.

It was further informed that alternative land has been provided to the Animal Husbandry Department for shifting its hatchery and office buildings. The land was provided in Nagrota and Chatha areas.

The Div Com also inquired about the present status of work on construction of Animal Husbandry buildings at Nagrota and Chatha.

He instructed Director Animal Husbandry to personally monitor the pace of work and ensure expeditious completion.

Responding to the issues related to alloted land, the Div Com asked ACR Jammu to resolve the same for smooth execution of work on Animal Husbandry buildings.

Director Airport Authority, Director Animal Husbandry, ACR Jammu and other concerned officers attended the meeting.