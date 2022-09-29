Advisor Bhatnagar meets several public delegations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today met several public delegations and individuals at Civil Secretariat who apprised him about various developmental issues of public importance pertaining to their respective areas.

During the interaction, a delegation of J&K Disability Sports Association apprised the Advisor of various issues faced by the disabled persons across J&K. They demanded facilitation for disabled persons in all sectors and also asked for shorter formalities at Government departments while applying for different schemes.

Similarly, a delegation of inhabitants of Newa Pulwama also met the Advisor and apprised him of various issues pertaining to their area. They demanded creation of Medical Block for Newa.

Likewise, a delegation of Casual/Need based workers working in Animal Husbandry Department demanded implementation of Minimum Wages Act in the department.

A delegation of Falah Behbood Committee, Charar-e-Sharief also met the Advisor and apprised him of the issues of their area. They demanded posting of specialist doctors at SDH Charar-e-Sharief, construction of Bridge on Doodg Ganga Nallah to connect Badipora to Mahnoor and restoration of glory of Charar-e-Sharief shrine.

Similarly, a delegation of Fruit Growers of Nowgam, Charar-e-Sharief also met Advisor and demanded construction of link road.

Besides these public delegations, large number of individuals from Sopore, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, Verinag, and other areas also met the Advisor and apprised him about the developmental needs of their areas.

While interacting with these public delegations and individuals, the Advisor assured them that all of their genuine issues and demands will be redressed on priority.