Div Com reviews progress of work on JMRDA projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is also the Additional Chief Executive Officer- Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA), today reviewed the progress of work on different projects being executed by JMRDA here at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Superintendent Engineer PWD, Jal Shakti, Jammu Development Authority, Accounts Officer JMRDA, Architect JMRDA and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Div Com took stock of the status of ongoing projects including development of Transport Nagar Jammu, construction of Parking/ Bus terminal, development of pathways, green spaces in Hiranagar Town, development of pathways, amenities for Tawi River Front View Project Jammu, development of Bus stand at Thandi Khui Vijaypur and other development projects.

Reviewing the improvement of Transport Nagar, it was informed that the work on the project is in progress. Responding to the issues of utility shifting, the Div Com directed JPDCL, Jal Shakti, UEED to start the work on shifting of utilities and complete the same in a time-bound manner.

The Div Com stressed on maintaining close coordination among all the stakeholders for smooth execution of work on the prestigious project.

It was informed that various other projects have been approved and are coming up in the districts.

The concerned executing agencies apprised the Div Com about the progress on each project. It was informed that the work was in progress on the projects while some projects are at different stages of execution.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments to expedite the pace of work on all the ongoing projects and float tenders for pending projects.

He instructed executing agencies to submit progress reports on a regular basis. He also instructed the Executive agencies to expedite the pace of work on the projects and ensure their completion within fixed timelines.