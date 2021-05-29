Div Com reviews functioning of JMRDA

*Directs implementing agencies to timely furnish proposals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, who is also the Additional Chief Executive Officer- Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA), today reviewed its functioning at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa; besides Directors of Urban Local Bodies, ERA, MD J&K Housing Board Jammu, Engineers of PWD, UEED, Chief Architect J&K, Chief Town Planner Jammu, CEOs of Katra Development Authority, Udhampur Development Authority, Samba Development Authority and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Architect, JMRDA, Devinder Gupta gave a detailed powerpoint presentation and apprised the meeting about the overall functioning of the Authority, Jurisdiction, Objectives, legal mandate, resource base, achievements, staff strength etc.

The JMRD Authority mainly covers 5 districts of Jammu division i.e Jammu, Reasi, Udampur, Samba and Kathua including 30 tehsils and over 1107 revenue villages.

He further informed that the main objective of the authority is to secure the orderly and planned development of the Metropolitan Region according to a Regional Development Plan.

The Authority prepares Infrastructural Development Plan (IDP), for the maintenance of a responsible standard of livability in the JMR including roads, water supply, sewerage disposal, drainage, electricity, solid waste management, public transportation, parking and other amenities.

Preparation of Annual Action Plan for Infrastructure Development, Mobility Management Plan for Improvement and Upgradation of existing Transportation Network including roads, bridges, underpasses etc.

Assessment and analysis of futuristic Traffic Demand for mobility planning, Development of a Regional Transportation Network, City bus Operation within the Metropolitan region, Public Transport System Planning and Implementation Management, Mass Rapid Transit Systems comprising Regional Metro, Commuter Trains, BRTS, etc.

Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the proposals sent for the infrastructural development in their respective districts.

The Div Com instructed them to jointly conduct a survey and identify the works which could be included in the plan like development of parking spaces, development of rotaries, road connectivity, sewerage network etc. He also directed them to early submit the proposals/ DPRs upto Rs 25 Crores (each district) after consultation with the executing agencies of their respective districts for timely approvals of the same.

Likely proposals which came up for discussion were busport cum shopping complex, multilevel parking project at Vijaypur, development of bus terminal & complete drainage network in Hiranagar town, urban mobility and decongestion project in Katra town, development of pedestrian pathway, green corridor and bus terminal in Udhampur town, Grade separator and underground ducting projects in Jammu City etc.