Div Com Jammu Inspects Progress Of Development Works At Raghunath Bazaar

JAMMU, July 9: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today visited Raghunath Bazaar and inspected the status of development works being executed there.

CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, SSP Traffic Jammu, Engineers, representatives of Raghunath Bazaar Association were present.

The Div Com was apprised about the different components of the up-gradation and development works that were either completed or ongoing including construction of footpath, Drain, power ducts, road work and entrance gateway.

The representatives of the Raghunath Bazaar Association expressed satisfaction and committed their support and assistance in the execution of the works for face-lifting and development of the famous Bazar.

The Div Com suggested for providing a uniform look to the front of the shops in tandem with the revered and famous Raghunath temple so as to provide a pleasing visual experience to the tourists and visitors.

The Div Com asked the President of Raghunath Bazaar Association for working on a plan with CEO JSCL for uniform sign Boards of the shops.

Inspecting the ongoing works at the Bazaar, the Div Com directed for completing them at the earliest.