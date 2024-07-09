Chief Justice Inaugurates Legal Aid Clinic At MIET School of Law, Jammu

JAMMU, July 9: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today inaugurated Legal Aid Clinic at the MIET School of Law here.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Atul Shreedharan, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Executive Chairmen, J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority respectively.

On their arrival, the Chief Justice and other dignitaries were received by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Sanjay Parihar; Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Gupta; Prof. Ankur Gupta, Director MIET, Ruchika Gupta, Joint Director, Prof. Sunita Koul, Dean, MIET School of Law and Prof. Sahil Sawhney, GM Strategic Initiatives.

The inauguration of Legal Aid Clinic was followed by an impactful awareness program for law students on the topic “Access to Justice through Legal Services and the Role of Law Students” organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Jammu and MIET, School of Law, Jammu.

According to Chief Justice, legal aid clinic is a significant initiative at the MIET School of Law which aims to enhance access to justice for the underprivileged and provide practical legal experience to law students besides enhancing their legal acumen while serving the needs of underprivileged sections of the society.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Justice highlighted the critical role of legal aid in ensuring justice for marginalized communities. He emphasized the importance of legal services authorities in bridging the gap between the law and the people.

The Chief Justice emphasized the need for every student of law to remember the preamble of our Constitution, which defines our core values as a nation. He lauded the MIET School of Law for provisioning high quality infrastructure for the Legal Aid Clinic and promised full support of the J&K Legal Services Authority in ensuring that the Legal Aid Clinic meets its stated objectives to reach out and help those entitled to free legal aid.

He also highlighted the challenges confronting the legal system in our country and outlined the initiatives that the students at MIET School of Law can undertake to play a constructive role in transforming the legal system while alleviating the sufferings of the poor.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, in his special address, underscored the need to raise awareness about legal rights and the availability of legal services. He also spoke about the unique challenges faced by law students in today’s dynamic legal environment and encouraged them to contribute actively to the legal aid movement.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ankur Gupta, Director, MIET, School of Law, Jammu, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest and the Guests of Honour. He expressed his gratitude for selecting MIET, School of Law, for establishing a legal aid clinic and emphasized the significance of conducting such awareness programs, which play a crucial role in raising awareness and steering students towards positive societal change.

Asmi Abrol, a law student, delivered a valuable presentation depicting the importance of legal services and the proactive role, law students can play in ensuring access to justice for all.

The programme was attended by M. K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Rajinder Sapru, Registrar Rules, Sandeep Kour, Registrar Judicial, Jammu, Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Rajni Sharma, Joint Registrar Judicial, Jammu, Anil Sharma Chief LADC along with his team, Advocates, staff and PLVs of J&K Legal Services Authority.

The event also witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 240 law students, faculty members, and administrative staff of MIET, School of Law, Jammu.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Smriti Sharma, Secretary, DLSA Jammu, who expressed her gratitude to the management of MIET, School of Law, Jammu, for their support in organizing this awareness program.