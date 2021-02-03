Div Com Jammu discusses Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2021 arrangements

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, today discussed the arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra 2021, here at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Director ULB, Additional CEO, SASB; SSP Security Jammu, SSP Traffic Jammu, Project Director NHAI, GM JKRTC, Deputy Director Tourism, ADDC Jammu, besides senior functionaries of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, PWD, JMC, FCS&CA, Health and other concerned while Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban alongwith other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues pertaining to accommodation for pilgrims, langer sites, security arrangements, publicity and the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to put in place all the necessary arrangements well in time.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to identify accommodation sites and timely start cleanliness drives at these sites.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Kathua to establish a welcome centre, medical centre, control room at Lakhanpur besides identifying suitable sites for halting points, langer sites, installation of water coolers, ensure power supply and create sanitation units at different locations enroute.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed DC Ramban to identify sites for halting points, langer sites, shelter sheds and create sanitation units at different locations enroute. DC Ramban also asked to constitute multi member Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at various locations in the district which will work in any emergency situation. DC Ramban also directed for creating additional accommodation facilities for pilgrims which will help in case of road closure.

The Tourism department was directed to float tenders for repair and renovation works required at Yatri Niwas so that the same would be complete well before the Yatra. The Divisional Commissioner also directed the engineers of PWD to blacktop the road from canal head to Bhagwati Nagar (Yatri Niwas).

The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon all the officers to work in close coordination and put in place all the necessary arrangements well in time for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2021.