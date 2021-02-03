Dr Jitendra apprises Lok Sabha of India’s rising Nuclear capacity

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today apprised the Lok Sabha of India’s rising Nuclear capacity. In reply to a question, he informed that India currently has 23 Nuclear Reactors which are operational.

The Minister’s reply further elaborated that there are presently 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW in operation and one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has been connected to the grid on January 10, 2021. In addition, there are 8 reactors (including 500 MW PFBR being implemented by BHAVINI) totaling to 6000 MW under construction at various stages.

Dr Jitendra Singh stated that nuclear energy is an important component of the country’s energy mix and is being pursued along with other sources of energy in an optimal manner. He said, Nuclear energy is a clean, environment friendly base load source of power available 24X7. It also has huge potential which can ensure long term energy security of the country in a sustainable manner.

Modi Government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of 12 nuclear power reactors – 10 indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode and 2 units of Light Water Reactors (LWRs) to be set up in cooperation with Russian Federation, informed Dr Jitendra Singh in his reply. On progressive completion of the projects under construction and accorded sanction, the nuclear capacity is expected to reach 22480 MW by 2031.

The Government has also accorded ‘In-Principle’ approval for five new sites for locating nuclear power plants in future, it was stated.

Meanwhile, a delegation, led by President Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, called on Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss certain Nuclear Plant related issues. The delegation consisted of representatives of the people living in the vicinity of the Tarapur Atomic Plant in Maharashtra.

The issues raised by the delegation included rehabilitation of the families living around the location of the Atomic Plant, repair of the houses, jobs to the members of the affected families, etc. They also demanded 25% reservation for the children of the affected families in the schools run by the Department of Atomic Energy.

The Minister gave them a patient hearing and said a sympathetic view would be taken on all the issues raised by them. He also later arranged for them a meeting with the representative officers of the Department of Atomic Energy, in order to arrive at certain logical conclusions.