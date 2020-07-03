Div Com holds interaction with stakeholders on Dal conservation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 3: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today held an interactive meeting with different stakeholders with regard to preservation and conservation of world famous Dal Lake.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner said that the world famous Dal Lake is called jewel in the crown of Kashmir and it is the responsibility of one and all to contribute for its preservation and restore its erstwhile glory.

He said the administration is taking concrete measures for preservation of the Dal and redressal of the problems of people associated with it.

The Div Com said that preservation of Dal Lake being a multidimensional issue comprising environmental, scientific, humanitarian, economic and legal requires a joint effort from all stakeholders.

He said that the regulation of the existing commercial establishments including hotels, houseboats and residential areas needed to be seen in light of their functional needs as well as the conservation of the lake.

Vice Chairman LAWDA Tufail Mattoo also spoke on the occasion and said that the preservation of the Dal Lake is the responsibility of Government but equally to be shared by all the stakeholders.

He said that various initiatives are being taken for mapping of encroachments, maintaining of desirable water levels and regular flushing, strengthening of enforcement unit, choking of streams and canals, de-weeding and dredging operations, plantation drives to prevent soil erosion.

Besides suitable rehabilitation of the dwellers, facilities for smooth operation of business establishments including hotels and houseboats, beautification and creation of public facilities which would now be prioritized and followed-up one by one.

The stakeholders demanded that a viable sewage treatment systems is needed to be put in place around the lake with the capacities to cater to the huge volume of sewage and urged the chair that all their genuine concerns may be addressed on priority.

During the interaction, experts also shared their experiences and put forth valuable suggestions for conservation and preservation of Dal Lake.

Director Tourism, Nissar Ahmad, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned officers were present in the meeting, while representatives of Dal Dwellers, Houseboat Association and other persons associated with Dal Lake also attended the meeting.