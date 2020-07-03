Act tough against people involved in illicit distillation: Excise Comm to officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Excise and Taxation Commissioner Jammu Rajesh Shavan has directed the officers to act tough against people involved in illicit distillation.

Shavan in his first leg of the week-long tour of rural belts of Jammu Province visited Basohli and Bani areas and had back to back meeting with officers and staff of the department.

The officials were directed to act tough against people who are in malpractice of preparing and selling illicit liquor and lahan. Directions were given to officers to conduct maximum raids and act tough against people involved in illicit distillation and drug dealing.

After conducting this 3 day tour of Bani and Basholi areas, Shavan will be visiting Chatrgarh, Lawang and Bhaderwah. He will have meetings with officers.

“Anybody found in illegal distillation will not be spared and will be dealt accordingly under law”, Shavan said.

Meanwhile, he conducted review of department at Pul Doda and also inspected army unit canteens at Thalela and 4 Sector RR Suigwari Doda.

Pertinently Shavan has served Chenab belt as effective Revenue officer in different capacities in tough times of militancy.