Div Com directs DCs to organize camps to receive applications

PM’s Rehabilitation Package for WPRs, DPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer today discussed the issues related to West Pakistani Refugees and Displaced persons (DP) of 1947, 1965 and 1971, here at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Rehabilitation Officer Jammu, Additional Commissioner Jammu, Custodian Evacuee Property and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Udhampur along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the total number of WPRs and DPs families in their district, number of applications received, number of applications approved and recommended for relief assistance.

The DCs further informed that the process of verification of claimant families is in progress.

The Div Com asked the DCs to expedite the process of identification of left out families in their respective districts. He also directed them to submit all completed cases to his office for providing relief assistance to WPR and displaced persons families under the Prime Minister Development Package/ One time settlement scheme.

The Div Com said that the Lieutenant Governor has issued directions for organizing village level camps to receive the applications of eligible beneficiaries and settle the pending claims of West Pakistani Refugees/ Displaced Persons of 1965, 1971, 1947. Div Com directed the DCs to comply with the directions of office of the Lieutenant Governor and expedite the process for providing claim assistance to the beneficiaries.

The Div Com issued instructions to the PRO to organize special door to door campaigns to inform beneficiaries and receive applications of claims to ensure that no beneficiary is left out. He was also directed to update their department website.