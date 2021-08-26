Dr Karan Singh reviews facilities at Shankaracharya Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust J&K, paid obeisance at the famous Shankaracharya Tem-ple at Srinagar and also took stock of the facilities being provided to the visiting pilgrims there.

“Being the Chairman Trustee of the Dharmarth Trust, Dr Karan Singh keenly looked after the affairs of this temple and many others in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated for hassle-free and convenient stay of devotees in these shrines and temples being run by the aforesaid trust for the last over one hundred years”, said Ajay Gandotra, President Dharmarth Trust J&K, in a press handout issued here on Thursday.

Mr Gandotra said that the Dharmarth Trust is working consistently to render selfless service to the devotees and provide them state-of-art facilities in the temples and shrines situated in the UT of J&K to make their pilgrimage memorable one and mesmerizing.