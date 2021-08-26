DC Jammu chairs Child Advisory Board meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today chaired Child Advisory Board meeting and discussed the action plan with the stakeholder departments regarding Covid Testing, Treatment, Isolation and Vaccination of the children under the protection of Childline India Foundation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Satish Sharma; State in-charge Childline India Foundation Manjari Singh; Nodal Director/HoD Department of Law University of Jammu Prof. Satinder Kumar; Chief Medical Officer JP Singh; District Social Welfare Officer Ajay Salan, besides representatives from other concerned departments and stakeholders were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the State Incharge CIF apprised about the working and achievements of the organisation and said that Childline India Foundation is India’s 24 hours, free, emergency phone outreach service for children in need of care and protection which can be contacted on 1098 toll free number.

After detailed deliberations, the Deputy Commissioner asked the CMO Jammu to ensure provision of facilities in all respects to the children under the protection of CIF with regard to Covid testing, treatment and vaccination.

He also asked the Social Welfare Department to provide benefits of Government sponsored children centric schemes to the CIF children for their bright future.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon all the concerned departments and other stakeholders to work in synergy to ensure best possible facilities to the children.

He said that problems of child labour, bonded labour, child marriage, Child abuse and issue of children in conflict with law needs to be assessed and solved with effective intervention.

Anshul Garg said that child protection, their education, health and nutrition shall be given foremost importance to save them from exploitation and their better future. He stressed upon the need to initiate an awareness campaign about the child helpline numbers and child protection issues.