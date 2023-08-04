Div Com, ADGP Visit Rajouri And Poonch, Hold Civil Society Peace Committee Meetings

Also review arrangements for Independence Day, Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

RAJOURI/ POONCH, Aug 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone Mukesh Singh today conducted an extensive tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed arrangements for Independence Day and Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra and held civil society peace committee meetings in twin districts.

At Rajouri, the meeting was organized in Dak Bungalow Rajouri which was attended by Civil, Police officers and several eminent personalities, including the DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, District Development Council Chairman Naseem Liyaqit, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh, civil society members, political leaders, and social activists.

The meeting was aimed at discussing various issues concerning the district, including the maintenance of peace and security, arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra. The civil society members put forth various suggestions and concerns, and the officers who chaired the meeting appreciated the constructive approach of the civil society members towards maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

The discussion revolved around the need for effective coordination between the administration and civil society to ensure the smooth conduct of important events.

The officers called for the cooperation of civil society members to ensure the successful conduct of both Independence Day and the Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra. They emphasized that such events are essential for maintaining the cultural and social fabric of the region and should be celebrated with enthusiasm and harmony.

Div Com and ADGP reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day and the Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra. They stressed the need for effective coordination between the administration and civil society to ensure the successful conduct of these events.

The officers appreciated the inputs and suggestions provided by the civil society members.

ADC Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria were also present during the meeting.

At Poonch, Div Com and ADGP chaired a meeting with representatives of Civil Society, PRI’s, religious organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

The DIG Rajouri /Poonch, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M.Choudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Mustafa Malik and all district officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting aimed to address various core issues concerning the district, including maintaining law and order, eradicating the drug menace, improving infrastructure, and other developmental concerns.

During the meeting, the members of the Civil Society expressed their deep satisfaction with the existing sense of brotherhood and harmony within the district. They reiterated their unwavering faith in the Indian Constitution and its principles, underscoring the significance of maintaining communal harmony as a cornerstone of a prosperous district.

The Divisional Commissioner called upon the residents to uphold brotherhood, peace, and communal amity in the district, urging them to disregard rumors circulated by miscreants. He assured the attendees that concerted efforts would be made to address the concerns raised by the people. The Divisional Commissioner also lauded the local residents for their commendable efforts in maintaining communal harmony, highlighting that peace is a fundamental prerequisite for the development and prosperity of any region.

The ADGP Jammu Zone echoed the sentiment, appealing to the representatives of the civil society to continue their efforts in promoting peace and harmony within the district.

Meanwhile, the Div Com and ADGP conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements for the upcoming annual Shri Budha AmarnathJi Yatra.

The meeting focused on various crucial aspects, including security measures, transportation of pilgrims, provisions for langers (community kitchens), medical facilities, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic management, and lodging and boarding facilities for the pilgrims.

Recognizing the paramount importance of security during the pilgrimage, the ADGP issued directives to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to implement comprehensive security measures.

The ADGP emphasized the significance of deploying an adequate number of police personnel along the designated route, reinforcing security checkpoints, and maintaining strict vigilance at all times.

During the review, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need for seamless transportation facilities, provision of langers to cater to the pilgrims’ needs, adequate medical facilities, and proper sanitation arrangements.

The administration, in close collaboration with the police department, is working diligently to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.