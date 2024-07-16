Div Com, ADGP visit Poonch to review arrangements for Budha Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements for the upcoming annual Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024 here.

Click here to watch video

The meeting, attended by DDC Chairperson Poonch, Tazeem Akther, Deputy Commissioner Yasin M. Choudhary, DIG Rajouri-Poonch, Tejinder Singh, SSP Yugal Manhas, officers, civil society members, and representatives of religious organisations discussed various aspects to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed various arrangements, including security measures, transportation of pilgrims, provisions for langers (community kitchens), medical facilities, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic management, and lodging and boarding facilities for the pilgrims.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch apprised the meeting about the identified locations for accommodating the pilgrims in the district.

The Div Com instructed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure all necessary facilities are put in place to provide a safe and comfortable stay for the Yatris. He stressed the importance of hygienic food, regular water and power supply and improved sanitation at all designated places.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADGP issued directives to SSP Poonch to implement comprehensive security measures. He estressed the significance of deploying an adequate number of police personnel along the route, fortifying security checkpoints, and maintaining strict vigilance at all times.

Thereafter, Div Com and the ADGP also chaired a meeting with civil society members, religious heads for the smooth conduct of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra. The civil society members apprised various points and demands. The Div Com and ADGP assured redressal of all the genuine issues.

The President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad informed the schedule of the yatra, including the opening on August 6th, the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims from Jammu to Poonch on August 7th, and the final batch reaching Mandi on August 15th. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 16, with the Chhari Yatra taking place on August 17th.

Representatives from various departments, including Police, Traffic, Health, Public Works Department (PWD), Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), and Jal Shakti, Executive Engineers along with members from Baba Budha Amarnath Management committee and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niwas, participated in the meeting.