BJP alone can wipe out terrorism in J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 15: Blaming the Congress, NC and PDP for compromising the national security during their tenures of governance in terror stricken Jammu and Kashmir, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the decisive, assertive and bold NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone is capable of combating terrorism with iron fists.

Addressing the media after a party meeting at District party headquarters here this afternoon, Devender Rana reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the BJP to safeguarding the lives of people and upholding the territorial integrity of the nation.

He referred to the multi-pronged strategy adopted during the past over a decade in dismantling terror networks and isolating its ecosystem post Article 370 abrogation, saying this led to a discernible transformation in the security situation with businesses, tourism and other socio-economic activities gaining momentum in the Kashmir Valley.

Unnerved by the huge-turnaround in the overall scenario, the terror masters across the neighbouring rogue nation unleashed isolated acts of terrorism in the Jammu region with tacit cover of residual ecosystem. They know that terrorism is taking its last breath in this part of the country due to synergized operations by the security forces and active support of the people, he added.

Devender Rana said the BJP’s robust approach to counter terrorism will make the terror regime lick the dust. They are destined to complete annihilation on the face of an abject rejection of radicalised ideology by forward looking people of Jammu and Kashmir, who believe in inclusivity and harmony. It is this innate strength of the people that has marginalized the Pakistan sponsored terror grid and its ecosystem, which has been sustaining on boiling Kashmir. He said the people of the Union Territory in general and the Valley in particular have developed stakes in peace and that is what bothers terror monsters.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s firm resolve of overcoming the challenges and building a safer and more secure future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Rana said this has instilled a sense of confidence among all to face the situation with grit and resilience.

Devender Rana cautioned the people to remain vigilant from elements inimical to peace, saying their machinations to create confusion and apprehensions are ploy to derail the peace process. Such elements have always played politics on graveyards and therefore they are required to be shown their rightful place if Jammu and Kashmir has to progress and become the country’s growth story. He exuded confidence that the people will continue to support the country’s strong leadership in the larger interests of peace.