Disqualification notice to Pilot, 18 MLAs brings issue of Speaker’s power to fore again

NEW DELHI: The issue of Speakers’ power under the Constitution to entertain pleas seeking disqualification of MLAs has come to the fore again amid the political crisis in Rajasthan where the Assembly speaker has entertained such a plea by the ruling Congress party and sought responses of sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs within three days.

The Apex Court, in a plethora of verdicts, has given varying judicial opinions on Speakers’ powers ranging from refusing to intervene in the matter to assuming the role of the Speaker itself and going to the extent of disqualifying lawmakers under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The 2011 verdict of the Supreme Court in the Karnataka case may strengthen the case of the 19 MLAs, including Pilot, in the matter of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi’s show cause notice. (AGENCIES)