Directs DCs to organise cultural activities, conduct visits to assess development requirements, listen grievances

Div Com Jammu reviews development scenario in border areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Border districts and other concerned officers to review the provision of basic amenities in border areas and coordination among different agencies for effective border management.

The Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to conduct visits to border villages and assess the development requirements, spend Nights in villages and listen to public grievances.

The Div Com also directed Deputy Commissioners to organise cultural activities, border festivals to provide youth a platform to demonstrate their talent. He directed DCs to start awareness in border villages regarding various Government schemes, employment generation programs and ensure saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes.

Tourism department was directed to organise activities in border areas in consultation with the concerned DCs to make Border villages as vibrant villages.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed in detail the progress on construction of border bunkers, Border Out Posts (BoP), 135 feet fencing and instructed DCs to expedite the progress of work and resolve land acquisition issues if any pending in the districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Senior Officers of BSF, CRPF, JPDCL, PWD, Tourism and other concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch participated in the meeting through video conferencing.