Azad promises development revolution if voted to power

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM, May 3: Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, visited the Aru area in the Pahalgam Valley of South Kashmir, where he met with various delegations including ponywallas, travel agents, hotel association tourist guides, and party workers.

As per a statement, the ponywallas requested Azad’s intervention in urging the Government to allow them to set up tents along the route during the Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, as their livelihoods depend solely on this event.

Azad assured them that if his party comes to power, their grievances would be addressed, and DPAP would ensure that people are not forced to run around seeking solutions to their issues.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in the construction of a hospital in the Pahalgam constituency, which has caused suffering among the locals. Additionally, the delegations informed him of cellular network issues in the Aru area, making communication difficult for the villagers.

Azad promised that if his party comes to power, he would bring a revolution of development across Jammu and Kashmir and create opportunities and avenues for the benefit of the common people.

Azad was accompanied by several party leaders, including Vice-Chairman G M Saroori, Provincial President Amin Bhatt, Zonal President Gulzar Wani, DDC Chairman Mohammad Yousef Gorsi, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Ex Advisor CM Adv Manzoor Ganai, Adv Saleem Parray DDC, and others.