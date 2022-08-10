Director Information reviews status of implementation of actionable points under Media Policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Director Information, Akshay Labroo, chaired a meeting of the senior officers of Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to review the status of implementation of actionable points under Media Policy 2020.

Threadbare discussions were held on various aspects regarding the effective implementation of Media Policy 2020 through a detailed Action Plan.

It was decided to devise a standard operating procedure for media communication during the times of natural disasters, strengthening and institutionalizing Social Media Cell by way of pooling in young, desirous employees, periodical training of the employees in Media & Digital Communications, framing guidelines for starting and institutionalizing Annual Media Awards.

Besides this, it was decided that Recruitment Rules of Information Directorate shall be revised to bridge the gap between contemporary needs and existing employee pool. The Director also instructed the Divisional Joint Directors to initiate the process of empanelment / de empanelment as per the due process stipulated in Media Policy to encourage healthy journalism and subvert plagiarism and irregularities.

The Joint Director HQ, the Divisional Joint Directors, Deputy Director Central, Deputy Director Audio Visuals, Deputy Director Public Relations, Culture Officer, Jammu, Information Officer(s) and the Administrative Officer were present in the meeting.

The Director instructed the concerned officials to complete the implementation of above mentioned deliverables in a stipulated timeline and ensure that the functioning of the Directorate of Information is effectively governed by the rules stipulated under Media Policy 2020 and that objective standards are benchmarked for vibrant, contemporary and healthy multi-sectoral communication of Government with the citizens.